Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $78.17 Average PT from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLNE. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $81.23.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.