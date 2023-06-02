Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Hasbro Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
