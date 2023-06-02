Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

