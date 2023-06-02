Haverford Trust Co Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

