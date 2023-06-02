Haverford Trust Co Buys 271 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Progressive stock opened at $129.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.07. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $927,717. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

