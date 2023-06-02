Haverford Trust Co Buys 70 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $233.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

