Haverford Trust Co Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

GD stock opened at $207.81 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.25.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

