Haverford Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,679,000 after buying an additional 470,804 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,168,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.83. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

