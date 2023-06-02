Haverford Trust Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

