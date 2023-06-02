Haverford Trust Co Invests $201,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.6 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,944,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

