Haverford Trust Co Invests $225,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,903,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,880,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,728,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,447,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 910,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after buying an additional 69,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 887,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $96.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

