Haverford Trust Co Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.81.

FedEx Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $220.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $203.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

