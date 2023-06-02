Haverford Trust Co Sells 15,460 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

