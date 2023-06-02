HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $145.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average of $147.22. The company has a market cap of $343.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.