HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $47,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VYM traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.67. 853,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

