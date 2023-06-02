HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.97. 752,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

