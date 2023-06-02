HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

AMLP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 461,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

