HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.45.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.71. The stock had a trading volume of 349,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.