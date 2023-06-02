HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:COP traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.10. 1,539,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,788. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.