HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.93. 1,110,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,399. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
