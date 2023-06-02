HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 7,589 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.41. 2,050,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,919. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

