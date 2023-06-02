Head to Head Analysis: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Hotel REIT Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cousins Properties 1 3 5 0 2.44

Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties $762.29 million 3.87 $166.79 million $1.07 18.17

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Cousins Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties 20.69% 3.47% 2.15%

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Japan Hotel REIT Investment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

(Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.