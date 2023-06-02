Head to Head Comparison: UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) & Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMH Properties and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $195.78 million 4.77 -$4.85 million ($0.67) -22.91 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 9.34 $41.50 million $0.21 116.10

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. UMH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.3% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. UMH Properties pays out -122.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 752.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties -4.78% -3.04% -0.72% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 8.09% 10.85% 3.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UMH Properties and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67

UMH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.69%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $43.71, suggesting a potential upside of 79.30%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats UMH Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams. The firm also leases manufactured homes to residents. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

