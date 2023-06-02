Head-To-Head Review: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 24.39% 39.19% 23.75% First Solar 1.49% 0.71% 0.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $3.71 billion 6.58 $776.98 million N/A N/A First Solar $2.62 billion 8.51 -$44.17 million $0.39 535.24

This table compares Advantest and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Advantest and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Solar 2 7 11 0 2.45

First Solar has a consensus target price of $210.92, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Advantest.

Volatility and Risk

Advantest has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Solar beats Advantest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries. The Mechatronic segment provides the semiconductor devices handling mechatronic applied products such as testers, handlers, device interfaces, and nanotechnology products. The Others segment involves in the customer solutions support, and equipment leasing services. The company was founded by Ikuo Takeda in December 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

