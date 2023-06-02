Head to Head Survey: Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) versus United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival Co. & and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Co. & -32.68% -57.75% -8.27% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Co. & $14.98 billion 0.13 -$6.09 billion ($4.08) -2.66 United Maritime $22.78 million 1.09 $37.49 million N/A N/A

United Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carnival Co. &.

Dividends

Carnival Co. & pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Carnival Co. & pays out -49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carnival Co. & and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Co. & 0 0 0 0 N/A United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments. The NAA segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Princess and Seabourn. The EA segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment includes a portfolio of port destinations and other services, all of which are operated for the benefit of cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment represents the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and other operations. The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered Southampton & the United Kingdom.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

