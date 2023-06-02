Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daventry Group LP

Daventry Group LP increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,110 shares during the period. Health Catalyst makes up about 13.2% of Daventry Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Daventry Group LP’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 49,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,838.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 131,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,868. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

