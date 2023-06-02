Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSW) Trading Down 10.3%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCSW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Up 9.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCSW – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,877 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Heart Test Laboratories were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

