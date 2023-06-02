HedgeTrade (HEDG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.77 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and $39,646.80 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

