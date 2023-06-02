HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Stock Price Up 27.8%

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Rating) shares rose 27.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HELLENiQ ENERGY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55.

