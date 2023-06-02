Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (HNNAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of HNNAZ stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $24.24. 467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.