Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 597,877 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,954,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $3,163,332. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.