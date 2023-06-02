Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

ADI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,991. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

