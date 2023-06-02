Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after acquiring an additional 141,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.89. 559,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

