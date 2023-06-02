Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,717 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. 14,549,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,572,379. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.