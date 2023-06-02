Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 1,918,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

