Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,592 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,373,000 after purchasing an additional 591,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,076,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,553,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

