Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.61. The stock had a trading volume of 375,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.24. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $338.27.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

