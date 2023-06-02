Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,662 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,183.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 188,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,037,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,998. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

