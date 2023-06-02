Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after buying an additional 266,875 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

CHKP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $124.15. The stock had a trading volume of 652,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,271. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

