Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,310,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,733,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,855,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,980,000 after purchasing an additional 81,151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. 2,354,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,961,439. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.