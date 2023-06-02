Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 232.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.63. 280,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $103.09.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

