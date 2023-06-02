Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 139.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822,910 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after buying an additional 787,970 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after buying an additional 725,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. 1,025,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,020. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

