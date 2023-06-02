Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.64 billion-$30.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.94 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.7 %

HPE opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

