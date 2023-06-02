Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.64 billion-$30.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.94 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.7 %
HPE opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.