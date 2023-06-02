Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Williams Trading lowered shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Hibbett Price Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

