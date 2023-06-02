Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Lowered to $11.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.5 %

HIMS stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,542.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,542.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,287.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,285 shares of company stock worth $2,258,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $17,391,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

