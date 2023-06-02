holoride 1-Day Volume Reaches $48,462.67 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. holoride has a total market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $48,462.67 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.95 or 0.06994337 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00039144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02258376 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $52,265.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

