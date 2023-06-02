Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.49

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 102057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Honda Motor Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
