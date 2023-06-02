Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.49

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 102057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Honda Motor Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 625.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after buying an additional 926,171 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,988,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1,360.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after buying an additional 636,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

