Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 3.6%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 54,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 32,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.24.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

Further Reading

