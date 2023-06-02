Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 3.6%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 54,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 32,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.24.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

