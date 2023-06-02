Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is 1ST Source Bank’s 10th Largest Position

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,866. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

