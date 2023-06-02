Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.88. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 27,290 shares changing hands.

Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

